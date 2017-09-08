× Man, woman charged with criminal attempt homicide following shooting in York City

YORK CITY, Pa. — A man and woman face charges following a shooting incident in York City.

On Friday around 2:47 p.m., the York City Police Department witnessed a shooting in the 400 block of West King Street.

Police say the suspect, identified as 26-years-old Jamal Everett, was chased on foot and captured within a block of the incident.

The victim was not struck during the shooting.

According to the release, 18-year-old Brelyjah Bullock was arrested as a co-conspirator in the shooting.

Both Everett and Bullock are charged with criminal attempt homicide.

Police say Everett was also a suspect in a robbery and shooting on August 24 and a robbery on August 17 on East Jackson Street. He will face an additional charge of attempted homicide for the August 24 shooting.