× Manheim Township police searching for theft, forgery suspect

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are seeking a Lancaster woman charged with theft from a motor vehicle and theft by deception in connection to an incident in June.

Manheim Township police say Solenid Rivera, 21, broke into a vehicle and stole two blank checks, which were later forged and cashed for $1,000. Rivera was identified as the person involved, according to police.

A warrant has been issued for Rivera’s arrest, but she remains at large. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401, or use the anonymous tip line at (717) 569-2816.