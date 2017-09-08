× Manheim Township teen faces additional attempted murder charge after allegedly pointing gun at brother

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 16-year-old Manheim Township is facing an additional charge of attempted homicide after allegedly pointing a gun at his brother in August, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Baker, 16, was initially charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other related counts. Manheim Township police added the additional charge on Thursday after reviewing the evidence and information with the district attorney’s office.

The alleged incident happened on August 29, police say. Baker allegedly showed two bullets to his brother, loaded them into the revolver, and pointed the gun at his brother’s head and chest, pulling the trigger three times. Either or both of the bullets could have been discharged, police say.

Baker is being charged as an adult because a deadly weapon was used in the incident, the district attorney’s office says.