Match 6 Jackpot Winner worth $3 million sold in Lehigh County

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Match 6 Lotto has awarded its first jackpot since the game switched to nightly drawings in late August.

A jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket worth $3 million from the Thursday, September 7, drawing was sold at Giant Food Store, 2641 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, Lehigh County.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 14-19-21-32-43-44, to win the jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. The retailer earns a $10,000 selling bonus.

The prize must be claimed and the ticket validated before the winner can be identified. Match 6 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

More than 72,200 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at Lottery retailers.

On August 29, Match 6 lotto switched to a nightly drawing schedule. The starting jackpot remains $500,000 and there were no changes to how the game is played.

In the 2015-16 fiscal year, in addition to awarding more than $58.2 million in prizes to Lehigh County winners, the Pennsylvania Lottery contributed more than $27.5 million to programs serving the county’s older residents.