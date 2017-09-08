× Officials say Route 422 sinkhole repair project set to begin next week

CENTRAL PA– Officials are hoping to start the sinkhole repair project on Route 422 next week.

The detour route for this construction will remain as Route 117, Route 322 and Route 934.

PennDOT will be adding additional signs in a hope to reduce traffic.

During the project, truck traffic will be restricted for those that weigh more than 17,000 pounds. However, trucks making local deliveries are exempt.

There is no completion date known due to the nature of the project.