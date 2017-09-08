× One dead after house fire breaks out in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a fire broke out Friday morning in Carroll Township.

Around 8:11 a.m., Shermans Dale Volunteer Fire Department, along with mutual aid fire departments, responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Bower Road. The Pennsylvania State Police report states a deceased individual was located near the origin of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it appeared to have started near the kitchen, the report adds.