Police seek information into armed robbery suspect in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery.

On September 7 at approximately 8:45 p.m., police responded to the Target store in Warwick Township’s for an armed robbery.

It was reported to police that a man attempted to flee the store with unpaid merchandise and was confronted by store security.

When he was confronted by security, he pulled a knife and threatened the security guard before fleeing.

The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a dark colored Kia Soul.

The suspect is described as a white male with light colored hair and a short beard.

He is believed to be over 6′ tall and approximately 180 lbs.

The suspect was wearing a flat-brimmed hat with a Batman logo on it and a dark hoody sweater with camouflage shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information concerning his identity should contact Detective Theresa Stauffer at 717-733-0965 or www.nlcrpd.org. Tips can also be sent into Lancaster Crime Stoppers (800-322-1913) or at lancastercrimestoppers.org