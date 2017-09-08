× Poll: What are you most looking forward to at the York Fair?

The York Fair kicks off today, September 8 and runs through Sunday, September 17.

Highlights will include Dollar Day on September 8 when admission is just a dollar all day, Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy taking the stage on September 9 and $18 Carload Day, where everyone in a car will be admitted for $18.

Other performances will include Lynyrd Skynyrd on September 14, Thomas Rhett on September 15, and the 2nd Annual Monster Truck Fall Bash on September 16.

Our question is, what are you most looking forward to at the York Fair?

