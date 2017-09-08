× Rep. Daniel McNeill dies at 70

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rep. Daniel McNeill passed away today at the age of 70.

The congressman represented Pennsylvania’s Lehigh County.

House Speaker Mike Turzai and Democratic Leader Frank Dermody issued this joint statement on McNeill:

“Losing Dan is a terrible blow for his wife Jeanne, and his daughters and granddaughter. All of his family and friends have our deepest sympathy. It’s also a loss for the House of Representatives. Dan was a wonderful lawmaker, and we’re going to miss him a lot.

“You always knew where Dan stood because he wasn’t shy about telling you. All of us in the House appreciated Dan’s plainspoken style, and we respected his devotion to the people he represented, as seen in his work to fight the opioid and heroin epidemic.

“For some time now, Dan had bravely faced serious health challenges but he made a point of coming to Harrisburg faithfully, as well as working in his district, even on days when he was not feeling well.

“Dan McNeill was a loving family man, a proud Ironworker and a public servant in local and county positions before his election to the House.

All of our thoughts and prayers are with Rep. McNeill’s family and friends at this difficult time.”