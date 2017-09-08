Rivals on the field, teammates off it: Schools team up for food drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

E. LAMPETER TWP., Pa. - Conestoga Valley and Solanco high schools may have faced off on the football field Friday, but off the field, they teamed up to collect food and donations for those less fortunate.

The "White Out Hunger" event was held Friday night in an effort to collect thousands of pounds of food for the Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services and Solanco Neighborhood Ministries. Donors received a white t-shirt with their respective team's colors and reduced admission to the game.

"I don't think people realize the amount of poverty in Lancaster County, so this is a great way to raise awareness," said Teresa Dolan of Solanco Neighborhood Ministries.

The schools also raised money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"I think it's really awesome that were able to do this for people who aren't as fortunate as some of us," said Alexis Spencer, a senior at Conestoga Valley High School.