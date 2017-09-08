Troy Gentry, of Montgomery Gentry, killed in helicopter crash

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry performs during Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry performs during Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
MEDFORD — A helicopter crash in New Jersey has claimed the life of Troy Gentry, of the country duo Montgomery Gentry.
The band confirmed Gentry’s death of Twitter.
Montgomery Gentry was scheduled to play a show at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford tonight.
According to Average Joes Entertainment, the duo was expected to release an album this year.
Gentry was 50 years old.