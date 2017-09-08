× Troy Gentry, of Montgomery Gentry, killed in helicopter crash

MEDFORD — A helicopter crash in New Jersey has claimed the life of Troy Gentry, of the country duo Montgomery Gentry.

The band confirmed Gentry’s death of Twitter.

Montgomery Gentry was scheduled to play a show at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford tonight.

According to Average Joes Entertainment, the duo was expected to release an album this year.

Gentry was 50 years old.