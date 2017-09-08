Willy’s Q offers a preview of the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The third Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival is set to come to Hershey this weekend.

On Sunday, September 10 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. the food trucks will grace the Vineyard & Brewery at Hershey.

All of the proceeds go towards granting wishes for children with life threatening illnesses with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Sherrie Davis, Make-A-Wish Wishgranter / Event Coordinator is stopping by with Willy’s Q Barbecue to preview the event.

For more information on the festival, you can visit their Facebook page here.

40.285924 -76.650247