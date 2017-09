Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The York Fair opens on Friday at the fairgrounds with dollar day.

It is $1.00 admission per person for everyone all day. This year, the fair is introducing a new Ag Education Building at the fair that features many interactive components for visitors to learn about the Ag Industry.

The gates open Friday-Sunday at 11. Monday thru Thursday the gates open at noon.