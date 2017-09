YORK — York Area Regional Police are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run accident in a parking lot on the 3000 block of South Queen Street in York Township.

The accident occurred at about 10 p.m. on August 19, police say.

The suspect drove a small, dark-colored SUV.

If anyone has any information about the suspect, please contact York County Regional Police Officer Brice at (717) 741-1259.