Fire company in Cumberland County unveils 9/11 memorial

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Fire Company unveiled its September 11th memorial at a special ceremony Saturday in Lower Allen Township.

The public was invited to witness the emotional ceremony honoring and remembering those who lost their lives nearly 16 years ago on 9/11.

The memorial features a six-foot section of steel from a fallen World Trade Center Tower and reads “We Shall Never Forget”.

Organizers say the long process to get the memorial made was well worth it.

“It’s taken us 6 to 7 years to actually come up with an adequate design, how we liked it and where we wanted it on the property,” said Rodney Mumma, fire chief at Lower Allen Fire Company.

The design includes a plaque honoring those from the New York Fire Department, New York City Police Department and Port Authority Police Department, along with those who lost their lives at the Pentagon and on the hijacked planes.