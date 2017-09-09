× Hurricane Harvey inspires Lancaster County couple to drive truck of donated items to victims

QUARRYVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A couple in Lancaster County is stepping up to help Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

Tiffany Clough and her husband Tony took it upon themselves to collect water, diapers and toilet paper at the Ferguson and Hassler parking lot in Quarryville on Saturday.

Tony Clough, who is a truck driver, donated his truck, trailer and fuel to transport all of the collected items.

“We’re just a small town here in Quaryville, if every small town would do something like this… we could really help the people in Houston and in Texas,” said Tiffany Clough, event organizer. “Unfortunately it’s looking like we are going to need to help people in Florida, so if everybody just took a little but of initiative and worked together anybody can do this,” Clough added.

More than $7,000 was raised. In addition, two trucks full of items will go toward the cause.

Tiffany and Tony Clough plan to donate any extra items to those who need it in Florida after Hurricane Irma hits.