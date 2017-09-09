× Police investigating car crash and shots fired incident in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a car accident and shots fired incident in York.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday between South Richland Avenue and West Princess Street.

According to York City Police, a white car went through the intersection of South Richland Avenue and West Princess Street when it hit another car, fired shots, and kept going.

The person driving the car that was shot at, told police they were fleeing from shots fired.

Police are searching for the suspect who fired those shots and fled the scene of the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.