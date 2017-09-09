× State police host ‘Sunny Day Camp’ for people with special needs in Dauphin County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police hosted a ‘Sunny Day Camp’ for children and adults with special needs in Dauphin County on Saturday.

It was a fun-filled day for all at the State Police Academy, which featured various demonstrations by the Pennsylvania State Police including: emergency vehicles, horses, K-9 units, helicopters and other equipment that they regularly use.

The free camp is modeled after the long-running Camp Cadet Program, organized by State Police troops across the commonwealth.

Organizers say the purpose of the camp is to build strong relationships between police and members of the community.

“It’s our goal for everybody to get to know us…to realize that we are people, too,” said Adam Reed, Pennsylvania State Police Corporal. “We’re not just robots with badges and our trooper hats on,” he added.

More than 250 people from around the community attended the event.