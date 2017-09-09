Sunny finish to the weekend, rain chances next week

FINISHING THE WEEKEND: We continue our beautiful trend to finish the weekend! After some morning fog and lows in the 50s, it clears by the mid-morning. Highs stay in the low-70s with a light northerly wind around 5MPH.

OFF AND ON RAIN: Monday remains mostly dry with highs in the mid-70s, but we start seeing more and more cloud cover finishing the day. Highs stay in the low-to-mid-70s every day of the work week with off-and-on rain chances every day. The best chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon and evening into Thursday morning, though we do see a low chance of showers for most of the week.

TRACKING IRMA AND JOSE: As of Saturday at 5:45PM Eastern Time, Hurricane Irma continues to barrel towards Southwestern Florida with landfall predicted Sunday morning. The current projections take it up the Florida Peninsula and settling in the Tennessee River Valley as it weakens.

Hurricane Jose continues to spin out in the Atlantic and is predicted to turn out back to the Atlantic. However, multiple models take Jose out to the Atlantic and turning back around towards the Continental United States. The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping an eye on both Irma and Jose and their potential impacts on Central Pennsylvania.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long