Food truck festival in Dauphin County helping a young girls wish come true

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The ‘Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival’ came to the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey in Dauphin County Sunday to help a young girls dream come true.

The special reveal took place for 8-year-old Savannah Hester of Hummelstown.

Hester suffers from a gastrointestinal disorder that does not allow her stomach to empty food, and has been receiving treatment at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Her wish was to go to Disney World…and now her dream is finally set to come true, thanks to the funds raised from the ‘Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival’ and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The family and pet-friendly event featured 35 different food trucks, music, games, face painting and more.

FOX43’s MarryEllen Pann and Ali Bradley even stopped by to say hello.

Organizers say the event is all about giving back.

“We do our best to try to help local non-profits and charities,” said Merlot Mike Wilson, partner of the Vineyard & Brewery at Hershey. “We feel its important to give back the community that`s built us,” he added.

All proceeds from the event will go towards granting wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.