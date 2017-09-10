× Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Police in Dauphin County are investigating a home invasion in which the intruder was shot and killed by the homeowner.

Lower Paxton Township Police say they responded to a hang up call in the 2000 block of Fairway Lane, for reports of a man beating another with a baseball bat in the driveway.

While en route to Fairway Lane, there was a report of a man attempting to break into another residence, several houses down from the original call.

When police arrived, they found the suspect inside the second residence, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police say the suspect forced his way into the home with a baseball bat, and was met by the homeowner who shot him. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

When officers arrived at the initial callers residence and found an elderly woman suffering from head trauma. She was taken to Hershey Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

Police are unsure how the elderly woman became injured, but believe that a domestic dispute occurred between a resident of the home and the suspect.

Police have determined that there is no threat to public safety as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-657-5656 and request Sergeant Taylor or Corporal Witmer.

This is a developing story.