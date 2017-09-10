× Hundreds of firefighters climb to remember 9/11 heroes

LANCASTER, Pa — Over 350 firefighters took to the steps of Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster on Saturday for the 7th annual 9/11 Memorial climb remembering the first responders who gave their lives on 9/11.

Hundreds of firefighters came out to commemorate the first responders on Sunday, by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories that NYFD crews climbed on September 11th, 2001.

The annual event is focused on remembering the 343 firefighters that lost their lives responding to the collapse of the world trade center.

The money raised in this event will go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation that support fire service survivors and assists the surviving family members and co-workers of the 343 firefighters.