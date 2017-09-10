Keystone Classic: Penn State knocks off Pitt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY PARK, Centre County - Say the words, Pitt - Penn State and you are bound to get a reaction from a college football fan anywhere in the country. Say those same words in Pennsylvania, you better be prepared for a fierce debate about the "rivalry".

While there will always be a question about what the game means to each program, one thing is certain , when these two teams meet, the games are always exciting.

The 2017 edition of the Keystone Classi, was no different. Featuring the fourth ranked Nittany Lions looking to avenge last seasons heartbreaking loss to the Panthers. Penn State came out of the gates charging and never looked back taking home a 33-14 win.