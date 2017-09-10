× Lancaster man facing attempted homicide charges after shooting

LANCASTER, Pa — A Lancaster man is facing attempted homicide charges after he allegedly shot a 48–year-old man in the torso on Saturday afternoon.

Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to the 700 block of Lime Street just after 12 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting. Police arrived to find the victim, a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he remain in serious but stable condition.

A detective was able to speak with the victim before he went into surgery, and was able to provide some preliminary information on the suspect.

Through investigation, neighbors and information the victim told police, Julius Grisson was identified as the shooter.

An arrest warrant was issued against Grisson and he turned himself in Saturday night, around 7:30 p.m.

If anyone has additional information on this incident, please contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the CrimeWatch page.