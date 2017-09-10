Light The Night Walk raises funds for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Fifteen-hundred people walked through Harrisburg holding colorful lanterns to celebrate survivors and remember those who passed away from cancer.

The annual celebration, Light The Night Walk, was back in Harrisburg. But this time it started in a different location.

The event this year was held for the first time on State Street in front of the Capitol. The walk is held every year by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to raise money to help fund research and patient services.

Tara Reyka, the senior director of development, said, "There's white (lanterns) for survivors, red for supporters, and gold for in memory of. And we're all here as a community walking to the end of cancer tonight."

FOX43's own Trenice Bishop emceed the event.