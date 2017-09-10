Salute To Heroes Parade at York Fair honors emergency responders and military

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It's a salute to emergency responders.

About 100 emergency units wound through the York Fair to the Grandstand in the Salute to Heroes Parade.

The celebration is dedicated to honor and remember our military, police, fire and EMS responders. The parade was started about four years ago, and this years is the biggest one yet.

York Fair General Manager Mike Froehlich, "This is just a way to say thank you to them, and also it gives them a chance to show us their equipment. So I think it's fun. They have a fun day, we have a fun day, and it's just a great day for the fairgoers."

Froehlich said the parade is becoming a tradition and they plan to continue it in the future.