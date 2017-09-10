× Two people killed in crash on 222

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police are investigating a crash early Sunday morning that killed two people on Route 222 in Lancaster County.

According to the West Earl Township Police, a AAA tow truck operator was towing a broken down car on 222 near the Peach Road overpass. Both the tow truck operator and driver of the broken down vehicle drivers were standing outside of the tow truck when a vehicle driven by Anthony Caldwell hit them and the tow truck.

Both the driver and tow truck operator were pronounced dead on scene. Caldwell was not injured in the crash.

Names of the victims have not been released at this time.