York Fair Fire Department reveals official station No. during rededication ceremony

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- If you're going to the York Fair, or have already gone, you may pass the York Fair's very own fire station.

The fair's fire department held a rededication ceremony Sunday to show they're Station No. 51.

Roy Gentzler, the supervisor of the York Fair Fire Department, said, "Our communication was always York Fair Fire Department, and it's nice to have a number assigned to this station."

The general manager of "America's First Fair" said they had to recertify that number through the state and county.

Mike Froehlich, the general manager of the York Fair, said, "If you're on the fairgrounds, and you happen to have a scanner or whatever, and you have an emergency call, it might say Station 51 responding."

The station number also went hand in hand with guest Randolph Mantooth's appearance. Mantooth starred in "Emergency!" and he was with Squad 51.

The fair has had its own fire department for decades.

Froehlich said, "We average about 50,000 people a day, so actually we're one of the largest cities in the state of Pennsylvania during the fair time."

The department is made up of about 20 firefighters from across York County.

West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clifton Laughman is also a firefighter for the fair. He said, "We get to hear each others stories from all over the county. And it helps, as a county, helps bring us together."

And together the fair's fire station is now officially part of the York County system.

Gentzler said, "Every station in York County has their own fire station number. This is unique because this is a 10-day event for us to receive a number for this."