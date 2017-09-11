9/11 remembrance event in Lancaster County on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Monday marks 16 years since the September 11th attacks.

To honor and remember the lives lost, emergency management officials in Lancaster County are hosting a memorial service at the Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township.

The service will remember the lives lost 16 years ago as well as the 47 men and women who have died in the line of duty in Lancaster County over the years.

The ceremony will include a bagpipe ceremony and a speech from keynote speaker, Chief William Harvey, with the Ephrata Police Department.

Organizers say it is important for them to hold this memorial service each year on 9/11 because they want the students at the training center and others to never forget the sacrifices made on September 11th.

"In 2001, the events in our country, some of the students here were either just born or very young so when we say 'we will never forget,' we want to be a part of that, that we truly never forget and pass along to the next generation this important part of history," explained Craig Elmer, Director of the Public Safety Training Center.

The memorial service begins at 9 a.m. at the Public Safety Training Center in Lancaster County. It will be held inside and is open to the public.