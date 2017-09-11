× Buddy bench at Smoketown Elementary School

On Sept. 7, the East Towne Mall McDonald’s restaurant in Lancaster donated a Buddy Bench to Smoketown Elementary School. The Buddy Bench is a simple solution to increasing friendships and inclusion on the school playground. Children who are looking for a friend to play with or who want to make some new friends, sit on the bench. Other students are encouraged to invite any children on the bench to join-in on their games. (From left to right: Glen Mattox, local McDonald’s owner/operator; Melissa Wohlsen, local McDonald’s manager; Dr. Sally Bredeman, Smoketown Elementary principal; Beth Sharp, Smoketown guidance counselor; and Courtney Leahy, school counselor intern.)