Chefs on Parade offers a preview to Parade of Homes event this weekend

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Chefs on Parade and Parade of Homes returns to York this weekend.

On Thursday, three homes will be open to ticket holders for a private tour and testing of dishes prepared by three local chefs.

Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased online or at the homes the night of the event.

VIP tickets that include a shuttle to each home, snacks and more are available for $75. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Salvation Army of York.

It all leads up to the Parade of Homes this weekend, which is a self-guided tour through 22 homes in York, East Berlin and Hanover.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Laurie Lourie, the Executive Vice President of the York Builders Association, stopped by the set to offer more on the event.