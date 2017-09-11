Track Hurricane Irma’s path with the FOX43 Hurricane Tracker

Crohn’s Disease: The search for a cure

Posted 6:09 PM, September 11, 2017, by

Three-quarters of a million patients, no cure. FOX43 is learning more about Crohn's Disease: what it is, what it's like to live with it, and what's happening in the search for a cure.  Maryellen Pann speaks with Dr. Matthew Coates from Penn State Hershey Medical Center and Rachael Wentzel, who lives with the disorder.