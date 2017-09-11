× Elizabeth Township man arrested on child pornography charges

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A Lancaster County man was arrested last week on child pornography charges.

Justin Rowe Edwards, 37, is charged with 122 counts of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. He was arraigned Friday on $25,000 bail and released.

A Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crimes unit began investigating Edwards in November 2016 when they became aware he was sharing images of child pornography on the internet, according to state police reports.

A search warrant was obtained on August 1 at Edwards home located along the 100 block of Snavely Mill Road in Elizabeth Township.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 13.