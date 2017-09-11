Former Lancaster County sheriff accused of sexual harassment tells officials his side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Voting is one way to remove elected officials from office, but for some situations that can't wait until Election Day, it's not as easy in Pennsylvania.

People in Lancaster County recently found that out after attempts to remove a sheriff accused of sexually harassing a deputy proved unsuccessful, until he eventually resigned a year later.

Monday, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts discussed the investigation, and possible impeachment of former Sheriff Mark Reese.

Former Lancaster County Sheriff Mark Reese was accused by a deputy sheriff of sexual harassment in July 2016. Then, a year later he resigned. Monday, he got to tell his side of the story at a closed session of the House Subcommittee on Courts.

Subcommittee majority chairman Rep. Todd Stephens (R-Montgomery County) said "we want to know the truth. So, he certainly has evidence about the truth. He knows what went on, and so to the extent we can benefit from his input and the information he has. I think it's very helpful, and it's important for the committee."

Lancaster County Commissioners began an investigation into the alleged sexual misconduct against Reese, but could not remove his badge. And now, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts continues that investigation.

"It's up to us to investigate issues and allegations of and impropriety by elected officials. We're fulfilling our constitutional obligations here, for the people of Pennsylvania, because ultimately they deserve to know what happened in Lancaster County, in that sheriff's office," Stephens said.

The resolution to investigate the former sheriff was introduced as House Bill 131.

"Our ultimate goal is to produce a report that includes findings and potentially recommendations for the House Judiciary Committee" Stephens said.

While Reese already resigned as sheriff, he still could face impeachment.

"It would preclude him from holding elected office in Pennsylvania in the future. So, if he were to run for district judge, or even school board, or local council, he would be barred from doing so, if he were actually impeached and tried over in the Senate" Stephens said.

The 59-year-old former sheriff's July resignation came just a few months before his upcoming 60th birthday in October, essentially wiping out his chances to collect a 20-year pension.