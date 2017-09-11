× Harrisburg man faces drug charges after being stopped for suspected DUI

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — A traffic stop for suspected DUI led to several charges for a Harrisburg man early Saturday morning, according to Lower Paxton Township police.

Police conducted a traffic stop at 3:30 a.m. on a silver Lincoln sedan the 4000 block of Londonderry Road, according to the arrest report. Police say the vehicle was swerving in its lane. The driver was later identified as Ervin Jones III, 20, of the 1000 block of Roman Knoll Court. Police say that Jones displayed several signs of alcohol impairment, and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI, driving on a suspended license and underage drinking.

After Jones was taken into custody, police say, he gave police consent to move his vehicle and park it legally. When an officer entered the vehicle to move it, he discovered a plastic bag containing four individually packaged bags of marijuana sitting in plain view in the back seat. Police searched the vehicle further, and discovered nearly 3/4 of a pound of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Jones was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, driving on a suspended license, underage drinking and other summary violations. He is currently at Dauphin County Prison, police say.