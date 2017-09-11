Hot Dog Pig Races back at the York Fair; dogs compete to be the wiener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Hot Dog Pig Races are back at the York Fair! Dozens of people watch as wiener dogs and pigs race around the track.

They run through tunnels and leap over hurdles as the crowd cheers.

The dachshunds take about three months to train. The pigs only take a week to train.

The pigs start their racing career at six weeks old, but they retire at an early age.

David Feimster, the owner of Hot Dog Pig Racing said, "The pigs, once they get to about 18-20 weeks, they start acting like teenagers so I need to go back to the farm and I keep bringing out little ones."

The races have been at the fair for the past six years.

If you want to check out the races, they're here at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. every day at the fair, and also at noon on weekends.