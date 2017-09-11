× Lancaster man will serve 4-8 years in prison for 2016 bank robbery

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man will serve up to eight years in prison for robbing a Manheim Township bank last year, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Martell T. Byrd, 24, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison, plus two years of probation, by Lancaster County Judge James Cullen. He robbed the Integrity Bank on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike on August 16, 2016. A jury deliberated 15 minutes before finding Byrd guilty of the crime at his July trial.

Prosecutors say Byrd entered the bank, wearing sunglasses, and handed the teller a note that read “This is a robbery…I will shoot! Don’t be a hero!”

Byrd fled while the teller was gathering money. The teller activated a silent alarm.

At the sentencing hearing, Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman noted that Byrd had a prior criminal history that includes nine separate convictions.