Leola couple charged with selling heroin containing fentanyl to man who overdosed

Lancaster County, Pa. — A Leola couple faces charges after allegedly selling heroin containing fentanyl to a man who overdosed on the drug in April.

Kevin March, 46, and Jessica Faus, 31, are each charged with a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy.

According to the release, March and Faus sold the 45-year-old Warwick Township victim multiple bags of heroin on April 8 at a local Walmart. The victim consumed the heroin and was found dead at his home on Hackman Road the next day. An autopsy later revealed fentanyl and a byproduct of heroin in his system.

Police say evidence of the drug use was found at the overdose scene — empty “plain white” baggies were located as well as the victim’s cell phone.

An investigation revealed that the victim bought heroin in the past from a co-worker, identified as March, the release states.

Text message exchanges between the victim, March and Faus were also discovered regarding the purchase of heroin.

Both of the suspects admitted to police they sold the victim heroin, the release adds.