× Lititz police file additional charge against man accused of assaulting his wife

LITITZ — A 31-year-old Lititz man is facing an additional charge of Intimidation of a Witness in relation to a domestic violence incident earlier this month on the 500 block of Golden Street.

Kenton Christopher Zimmerman was arrested on September 4 after police received a report from neighbors that a female victim was yelling for help from the windows of his home. When police arrived, they discovered Zimmerman had allegedly assaulted his wife, prevented her from calling for help and from leaving the home. He was charged with simple assault (domestic violence), unlawful restraint, and false imprisonment, and was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $7,500 bail.

The additional charge was filed Monday after additional evidence came to light after Zimmerman’s initial arrest, police say.