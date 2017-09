× Man charged with assault on 82 year old woman

PENBROOK, Pa — A man is facing assault charges after police say he shoved an 82 year old woman, causing her to fall. Devin George, 19, of Penbrook was arrested and charged with simple assault. He is accused of assaulting the victim, a family member, during an argument. The woman received a shoulder injury as a result of the assault.

George was arraigned at night court and released on $1,000 unsecured bail.