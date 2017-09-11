× Man charged with DUI after driving into a cow pasture off I-81 near Carlisle

CARLISLE — A 46-year-old Alabama man is facing DUI charges after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel while traveling on Interstate 81 and driving his vehicle into a cow pasture, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Casey Starling, 46, allegedly told police that he had smoked synthetic marijuana about 30 minutes prior to the crash. He is charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substances.

Police say Starling was traveling north on I-81 near mile marker 43 at 2:56 p.m. on September 7 when he crossed the center median, traveled across both southbound lanes, left the road and entered a cow pasture on the north side of the interstate. His vehicle traveled about a half-mile before coming to a stop.

No one was injured, police say.