Man convicted of committing obscene acts in front of a minor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A jury found a man guilty on September 1 after he committed obscene acts in front of a minor.
Robert McGarvey was convicted of open lewdness, disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment.
The charges stem from McGarvey repeatedly following and staring at a juvenile over the course of several months while she did her homework, the release states.
The release adds that McGarvey openly masturbated in Strawberry Square in Harrisburg at a table diagonal from the juvenile in March 2016.
The juvenile and another person observed the incident and told security.
McGarvey’s sentencing is scheduled for October 23.
