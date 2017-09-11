× Man convicted of committing obscene acts in front of a minor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A jury found a man guilty on September 1 after he committed obscene acts in front of a minor.

Robert McGarvey was convicted of open lewdness, disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment.

The charges stem from McGarvey repeatedly following and staring at a juvenile over the course of several months while she did her homework, the release states.

The release adds that McGarvey openly masturbated in Strawberry Square in Harrisburg at a table diagonal from the juvenile in March 2016.

The juvenile and another person observed the incident and told security.

McGarvey’s sentencing is scheduled for October 23.