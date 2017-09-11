Manchester Borough holds 9/11 remembrance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, Pa. - About a hundred people paid their respects Monday night at a remembrance of the anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.

Community members took part in a procession down Main Street to the community square, where the Boy Scouts held a flag retirement ceremony.

"With everything that is happening nowadays in society, it's history and if people don't get reminded of history or learn about it then it can be forgotten," said Roger Miller, the event's organizer.

The Scouts removed a worn flag in the square, ceremoniously burned it, and replaced it with a new flag.

The people of northeastern York County say it is a priority for them to remember the anniversary of September 11th.

"It's something you don't see in every community," said John Brenner of the VFW. "I wish we would, but we're proud of this community. I think we have a patriotic community and this is our way of showing it."