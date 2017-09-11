Milder Monday with building clouds, then shower chances the rest of the week

DRY AND MILDER START TO THE WEEK: It’s a milder and quiet start to the new week, but that changes fast. The morning is cool with temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s. There are some patchy areas of dense fog to start, but skies clear fast in these locations after sunrise. Monday skies start sunny, then some clouds drift in later during the day. It’s even a bit milder too. Readings reach the lower to middle 70s. The overnight period sees plenty of clouds, so temperatures aren’t as chilly. Expect overnight lows in the 50s. Perhaps a few pockets of upper 40s pop up.

WATCHING IRMA REMNANTS THROUGH MIDWEEK: Midweek brings the chance for showers as leftover moisture from Irma heads this way. It will be a shadow of its former self by this point in the game, so we can expect showers at best. Much of Tuesday is spent dry, but expect plenty of clouds. This keeps readings a touch cooler than Monday. A few late day or evening showers enter the picture. A wave of mainly light showers likely pushes through overnight Tuesday and into about the first half of Wednesday. Then, a little sun tries to sneak in, especially south. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to middle 70s, with warmer readings likely to the south and the coolest readings to the north. Thursday is a mainly cloudy day with more showers likely as Irma remnants slowly gets closer and drifts nearby. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s depending on any slivers of sunshine.

STILL A DAMP WEEKEND: The weekend still features shower chances as the weakened remnants of Irma continue to drift nearby. Friday brings partly sunny skies and the chance for some isolated showers. Each day after is a repeat through the weekend, so expect isolated shower chances Saturday and Sunday. Expect afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s all three day, perhaps touching 80 degrees depending on shower coverage.

Have a great Monday!