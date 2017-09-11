More clouds but staying dry for Tuesday

KEEP THE UMBRELLA HANDY

A pleasant evening with increasing clouds expected. Temperatures fall from the lower 70s through the 60s quickly. With the additional clouds overnight, lows are not as chilly in the 50s. A few isolated spots may still drop the upper 40s but most stay in the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected Tuesday.

The day looks to remain dry. High temperatures still manage the lower andmiddle 70s, with cooler readings where clouds are thicker to the south. You’ll need to keep the umbrella nearby the next few days,

as remnants of Irma skim the area. A few showers are possible early Wednesday, then we’ll look for a few sunny breaks during the afternoon. Readings are in the lower 70s. A little better chance forshowers Thursday, as the upper level energy swings through. This keeps temperatures on the cool side in the lower 70s. With just a few isolated showers possible Friday, temperatures nudge up a bit into the lower and middle 70s.

SHOWERS STILL THREATEN WEEKEND

While only an isolated threat, a few showers are possible, especially, Saturday. Sunday has a lower chance, and we’ll see brighter skies too. Highs are in the middle and upper 70s Saturday and upper 70s to near 80 for Sunday.



NEXT WEEK

Monday is partly sunny and mild ahead of a cold front, which arrives late into the night. Most of the day is dry with highs near 80. Chance for a few showers come towards late evening.

