New dinosaur exhibit at York Fair takes kids back in time

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — New exhibits, rides and food debut at the fair every year. This year the York Fair is going back in time with its Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventures Mobile Museum.

The museum is full of fossil replicas, so kids can come in and touch them. The pieces are from across the country.

People can also learn about the different kind of dinosaurs from the Stegosaurus to the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Kids can get up close and personal with bugs through microscopes and uncover fossils in the sand pit.

And if you’re out and about, you can run into Buster the T-Rex at the York Fair.

Jim Hutching, the dinosaur guy, said, “We bring him out five times a day to interact with the people and you see him riding around now. Since dinosaurs didn’t have trucks back then, we figured out he can ride everywhere so he don’t want to walk.”

This is the first year the museum is at the fair. The exhibit is open every day until 9 p.m.