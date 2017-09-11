× PA Human Relations Commission and the NAACP Stand Together Against Hate and Bias

Harrisburg, PA – The PA Human Relations Commission (PHRC) and the Greater Harrisburg Chapter of the NAACP, along with other partners, gathered today at a press conference at the Capitol to “Stand Together Against Hate and Bias.”

According to the PHRC and NAACP, due to an increase of hate and bias incidents over the past year, including in Charlottesville, VA, the groups are responding to the injustices and targeting of individuals and groups. Moving forward, it is the group’s plan to build partnerships and coalitions to create and enhance dialogue in communities throughout the commonwealth.

“PHRC calls upon everyone with a voice who is committed to justice and equality to stand strong against racism and hateful actions,” said JoAnn Edwards, PHRC Executive Director. “PHRC is here to support any community or group that is targeted or experiences demonstrations of hate and bias.”

Joining the PHRC and NAACP today:

• Hon. Jordan Harris, Chairman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus

• Sgt. Robert Bailey, Pennsylvania State Police – Office of Policy & Legislative Affairs

• Sgt. William Slaton, Pennsylvania State Police – Office of Equality & Inclusion

• Elizabeth Randol, American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania (ACLU-PA) – Legislative Director

• Aaysha Noor, Advisory Board Member, Council on American-Islamic Relations – PA (CAIR)

• Judith Samkoff, Community Responders Network

“Through our partners we hope to create a better understanding of how our differences make us stronger,” said Rev. Frank Hairston-Allen, President of the Greater Harrisburg Chapter of the NAACP. “It is a great thing to understand, but awesome when we stand.”

The group plans to provide outreach and education to groups and organizations that will help them address issues and concerns within their communities. The group hopes to form a “Hands Across Pennsylvania” event that will bring people and communities together to focus on unity.

To find out more about the hate and bias as well as the PHRC, visit http://www.phrc.pa.gov

SOURCE: Pa Human Relations Commission