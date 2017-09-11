× PA Incident Management Team receives orders; 23 members depart for Florida

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced that 23 members of the Pennsylvania Incident Management Team left for Florida today after the U.S. Forest Service requested aid to help with storm cleanup in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

“The men and women who left Harrisburg today represent the spirit that unites all Americans, one that motivates us to help one another,” said Governor Wolf. “Pennsylvania stands ready to provide whatever aid we can to people impacted by this storm.”

The team is expected to be deployed for up to two weeks, and is made up of staff from multiple state agencies: PEMA, Corrections, Conservation and Natural Resources, State Fire Academy, Health, and Human Services.

Their mission for this deployment is to aid in debris cleanup and supervision of saw crews.

SOURCE: Governor’s Press Office, PEMA