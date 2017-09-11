× Police ID tow truck operator, disabled vehicle driver killed on Route 222

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Authorities have identified a tow truck operator and the driver of a disabled vehicle who were struck and killed by another vehicle in Lancaster County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 222, near the Peach Road overpass in West Earl Township. The AAA tow truck operator identified as Ralph H. Watrous II, 44, of Elizabethtown, was removing a disabled vehicle, owned by Robert M. Buckwalter Jr., 46, of Ephrata.

Police say a northbound vehicle driven by Anthony Caldwell, of Stafford, Virginia hit both Watrous and Buckwalter as they were standing outside the tow truck. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Caldwell was not injured.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call the West Earl Police Department at 717-859-1411.