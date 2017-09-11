Police seek man who allegedly stole fentanyl patches, video game equipment from residence

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a homeless man who allegedly stole property from a residence in Manheim Township.

Police say Buddy Gilliland, 30, stole ten fentanyl patches and video game equipment — a total loss of $801.32. An investigation determined that he has been pawning stolen property over the course of several months.

According to the release, Gilliland pawned jewelry and received $448.75 after saying it was his.

He is charged with theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking.

Anyone with information regarding Gilliland’s whereabouts are asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or use the department’s anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.